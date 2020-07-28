Biz Pac Review:

Milwaukee police have released images of the man suspected of killing a Trump supporter in broad daylight.

“Wisconsin voters, and especially campaign volunteers, deserve to know if they are safe while exercising their First Amendment rights” said Republican Party Chairman Andrew Hitt.

The Milwaukee Police department asked for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe is connected to the slaying of Bernell Trammell, the well-known black man who had been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump. The motive for the shooting is still under investigation as officials are searching for the suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s.

Peace-loving black Trump super-supporter shot dead hours after giving pro-Trump interview https://t.co/LAXhnZ8pDh pic.twitter.com/nbL9SfwRRR — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) July 25, 2020

The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party demanded answers for the senseless shooting and whether it was politically motivated.

“It has now been four days since the death of Bernell Trammell and the public still does not have any details surrounding the circumstances of Mr. Trammell’s death,” Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said in a statement on Monday.

“With the general election 99 days away and a primary in two weeks, it is imperative that the community knows if Mr. Trammell’s murder was politically motivated,” he added.

“Wisconsin voters, and especially campaign volunteers, deserve to know if they are safe while exercising their First Amendment rights,” Hitt said. “No matter if Trammell’s senseless murder was politically motivated or not, officials in Milwaukee, Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General [Josh] Kaul and Mayor Tom Barrett need to do everything they can to ensure the personal safety of their citizens.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson had issued his condolences to Trammell’s family and friends last week, tweeting that he hoped there were “answers and justice” soon.

