The New York Post:

A New York City public defender who voiced her opposition to anti-bias training in schools is suing the Legal Aid Society, claiming she was “discriminated against on the basis of race” because she is white and effectively forced out of her job.

Maud Maron — a staff attorney who worked for the Legal Aid Society from 1998 through 2006 and then rejoined in 2017 — alleged in a lawsuit filed Monday that the nonprofit and the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys published “knowingly false statements in furtherance of ideological and political motives” following her July 2020 op-ed in The Post, which argued that anti-racism training in schools invites discrimination and harms kids.

Maron’s suit in the Southern District of New York claims “politically motivated” members of the Black Attorneys of Legal Aid caucus initiated a baseless investigation into her in late 2019, leading to her entire caseload being reviewed. She was “fully cleared” and the probe was “deemed unfounded,” according to Maron’s filing.

