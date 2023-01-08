A suspect is in custody for allegedly setting a 117-year-old Portland church on fire Tuesday.

Cameron David Storer, 25, is facing four charges, including two counts of arson in the first degree, one count of arson in the second degree, and two counts of burglary in the second degree, the Multnomah County district attorney’s office said in a press release. While being interviewed, Storer asked to be referred to as “Nicolette.”

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a fire at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Portland Korean Church on the corner of SW 10th Avenue and Clay Street. Ten minutes later, the south side of the flame-engulfed church partially collapsed, and the roof was in danger of collapsing.

The church had to be demolished.

A nearby home, where it was later determined the exterior of the property had caught on fire, was evacuated. NBC affiliate KGW 8 reported that the home was saved.

“Unbelievable work on the part of the people who arrived,” Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson Rick Graves told KGW 8 in reference to the home being saved.

“They made entry into the home and they were fighting the fire at the church through an elevated position through the home’s window,” he added.

The response required 12 fire engines, six ladder trucks, four battalion chiefs, and 75 Portland Fire and Rescue personnel.

