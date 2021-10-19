The White House tried to make light Tuesday of The Post’s exposing the secret, nighttime flights that President Biden’s administration is using to ferry unaccompanied migrant kids from the Texas border region — snarking to a reporter they were merely “earlier than you might like.”

During her daily news conference, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked why three planes were spotted by The Post landing after dark last week in Westchester County, New York, and Jacksonville, Florida.

Psaki improbably disputed the notion that the flights were taking place “in the middle of the night.”

“We are talking about early flights. Earlier than you might like to take a flight,” she joked to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who had asked the question.

Psaki then launched into the administration’s talking points, repeating earlier assertions that officials have a “legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children until they … can be swiftly unified with a parent or a vetted sponsor.”

