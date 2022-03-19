NEW YORK POST:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday brushed off questions about President Biden’s conflicts of interest in Russia and China — telling The Post that she had “no confirmation” of the findings of a Senate report that found a firm linked to Hunter Biden got $3.5 million from a Russian billionaire who has yet to face US sanctions.

And Psaki once again refused to say if Hunter Biden actually divested from a Chinese investment fund controlled by state-owned entities.

Psaki spent much of her regular briefing discussing President Biden’s Friday morning video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — but she brushed off The Post’s inquiries about how Biden is handling conflicts of interest in both nations.

