The Washington Times:

A Provo, Utah, manhunt for a Black Lives Matter supporter who shot an SUV driver this week ended Tuesday when suspect Jesse Taggart was arrested.

Police thanked witnesses for coming forward with information that led to the 33-year-old Salt Lake City resident’s arrest and charges of attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, criminal mischief, rioting, threatening the use of a weapon during a fight, and firing a weapon near a highway.

Viral footage of Monday’s protest shows a swarm of activists converge on a white SUV prior to the suspect brandishing his weapon and discharging a round through the vehicle’s passenger-side window.

The Washington Times