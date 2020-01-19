WPRI.com – PROVIDENCE, R.I. –

A popular Providence LGBTQ nightclub says the campaign of Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg canceled a fundraiser with Buttigieg’s husband Friday night due to concerns over the venue’s appropriateness.

Chasten Buttigieg, husband of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had been slated to headline the fundraiser at the Dark Lady Friday night.

The event had been widely promoted on social media, including by City Council President Sabina Matos. Buttigieg, the first openly gay candidate to mount a major run for president, is believed to be in the top tier of candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary next month. He has been endorsed by Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza.