Donald Trump braved rainy weather to deliver a speech at his Fourth of July ‘Salute to America’ event in front of the Lincoln Memorial and behind a panel of bulletproof glass on Thursday evening in Washington, DC

The president struck an inspirational tone as he read pre-prepared remarks from a teleprompter, declaring that ‘our nation is stronger than it ever was before’ and ‘for Americans, nothing is impossible’

He recited a litany of American accomplishments over the nation’s history, including the moon landing

Trump also praised each branch of the military, highlighting their history and their accomplishments

He made the military the focal point of the night by bringing in tanks and organizing flyovers by Air Force B-2 stealth bombers, the US Navy Blue Angels, US Marine One and Air Force One

The event has been dampened by inclement weather as the sky opened up two hours before the event kicked off, sending thousands of revelers running for cover under umbrellas and pitched tents

Washington has held an Independence Day celebration for decades with thousands flocking to the capital

But military chiefs were rumored to be concerned this year could turn out to be an overtly political affair

