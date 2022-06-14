NY Post

Authorities are investigating a possible hate crime after alleged members of the far-right group Proud Boys shouted anti-LGBTQ slurs during a “Drag Queen Story Hour” for young kids at a San Francisco library over the weekend. Deputies were called to the San Lorenzo Library on Saturday afternoon after five men allegedly stormed the reading for preschool-age children during Pride Month, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said. “The men were described as members of the Proud Boys organization, known to be a right wing hate group with anti-LGBTQ affiliations,” the sheriff’s office said. “The men were described as extremely aggressive with a threatening violent demeanor causing people to fear for their safety.” Local drag queen Panda Dulce, who was hosting the event, claimed the men shouted “tranny” and “pedophile” as they disrupted the event.

