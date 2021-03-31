Just The News:

A Proud Boys member who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 breach on the U.S. Capitol said that he has worked for years with the FBI, meeting and speaking with agents to provide information on Antifa.

An attorney for Joseph Biggs, who has been under court-ordered home detention in north Florida in connection with the breach, made the claims Monday in a court filing.

Biggs began his informal FBI conversations years ago while planning anti-Antifa demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, attorney John Daniel Hull wrote in the filing.

“As part of the planning, Biggs would regularly speak by phone and in person to both local and federal law enforcement personnel stationed in Portland, including the FBI’s Portland Field Office,” Hull wrote. “These talks were intended both to inform law enforcement about Proud Boy activities in Portland on a courtesy basis but also to ask for advice on planned marches or demonstrations, i.e., what march routes to take on Portland streets, where to go, where not to go.”

Additionally, Biggs had similar conversations with FBI and police in other cities, wrote the lawyer, who noted various years for when the contacts took place.

“The FBI has no comment,” spokesperson Carol Cratty said when contacted by Just the News.

Biggs was outspoken on social media and radio about his activities and beliefs, Hull also said.

“By late 2018, Biggs also started to get ‘cautionary’ phone calls from FBI agents located in (Florida’s) Jacksonville and Daytona Beach inquiring about what Biggs meant by something politically or culturally provocative he had said on the air or on social media concerning a national issue, political parties, the Proud Boys, Antifa or other groups,” the filing reads. “Biggs regularly satisfied FBI personnel with his answers.”

