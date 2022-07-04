Heated protests broke out in downtown Akron, Ohio, Sunday, raging late into the night, after police released graphic body camera video showing black DoorDash deliveryman Jayland Walker being shot dozens of times as he tried to flee a traffic stop.

Demonstrations have been held around Akron since the June 27 police shooting of Walker, but they intensified Sunday after police made the video public, with Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan calling it “heartbreaking.”

Video captured cops dressed in riot gear and carrying shields confronting demonstrators, who could be heard chanting, “F–k the police,” “Justice for Jayland” and “We are done dying,” reported News 5 Cleveland.

Other videos depicted police officers deploying what appeared to be a dozen cannisters of tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowd after someone had knocked over barricades around the Akron Justice Center, according to WKYC.

