Protesters poured onto the streets of Lancaster, Pennsylvania Sunday night calling for “justice” — for a man shot dead by police while charging at an officer with a knife.

Body camera footage showed Ricardo Munoz, 27, brandishing a knife and wielding it over an officer’s head as cops responded to a domestic disturbance around 4:15 p.m.

The blade-wielding Lancaster, Pennsylvania, man shot dead by police was previously busted in 2019 for knifing four people in the city, according to his lawyer and officials.

It was not the first time he’s been accused of a knife attack.

