THE PROTESTS

Detroit News – Tense protests erupt after Detroit officers shoot, kill man who fired on them

Boisterous protests over the police shooting of a Detroit man concluded late Friday, hours after the release of video showing officers returned fire when the suspect shot at close range.

Three Detroit officers shot at Hakim Littleton, 20, killing him on Detroit’s west side just after noon on Friday, sparking a call for immediate protests in the wake of nationwide unrest following the death of George Floyd during a police incident in May.

“Justice for Hakim Littleton! Fire and jail the killer cop!” dozens of demonstrators chanted outside Detroit’s 12th Precinct headquarters on Seven Mile Road near Woodward on Friday night. More than two hours earlier, police played dash and bodycam video appearing to show Littleton drawing and firing on officers who were arresting an associate.

THE EXONERATION

Breitbart – WATCH: Detroit Police Release Video Showing Suspect Fire at Officers First

Detroit Police Chief James Craig released body cam video showing that Hakim Littleton allegedly fired at officers before they shot and killed him Friday.

WXYZ reports that police arrived at 12:35 p.m. to arrest another individual on a DEA warrant when Littleton allegedly pulled a gun and fired one or two rounds at one of the arresting officers. Detroit police officers returned fire, and Littleton went down and allegedly continued firing as he fell.

Video of event with voice-over by investigative analyst:

