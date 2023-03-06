11 Alive.com

Chaos erupted at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center Sunday evening after nearly 150 protestors burned construction equipment and threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at police, according to authorities. Heavy plumes of smoke could be seen coming from the public safety training center site as protestors clashed with police. There is currently a heavy police presence along Key Road in southeast Atlanta. The entire road has been blocked off. SWAT just recently arrived to the scene as two SWAT vehicles were seen driving toward the future site. An Atlanta Police Department helicopter can also be seen flying above the scene. 11Alive’s Dawn White is at the scene and is reporting what sounds like gunshots can also be heard coming from the woods. 11Alive has reached out to Atlanta Police, but is awaiting confirmation on where the smoke came from and if there are any injuries. On Jan. 21, protests over the future public safety training site turned violent in Downtown Atlanta as six people were arrested, a police car was set on fire and explosives were found during the protest.

Read More