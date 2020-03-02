THE AMERICAN MIRROR

Dozens of protesters took to the streets around the annual AIPAC conference in Washington, DC today, and chanted for the elimination of Israel and Jews. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” they chanted through downtown streets in video captured by News2Share. “Long live Palestine!” they shouted as a Jewish man was surrounded on the street corner and heckled. One sign read “Voting rigged by Jewish media,” as the mob demanded “end AIPAC now.” The crowd converged on the meeting location and shouted at attendees. “This is America!” a man wearing a hat with a Palestinian flag on it yelled. “This is not Israel! This is America, not Israel! You will get f*cked up badly motherf*cker!” he threatened as his comrades pushed him back. “Long live Palestine, death to Israel” they creamed at the venue. “AIPAC is a crime,” a man who appeared to be a Hesidic Jew claimed. Others chanted “Resistance is justified when people are occupied.”

