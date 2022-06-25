At least two dozen people were arrested after thousands of protesters took to the streets in Manhattan and across the country after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade decision that protected women’s rights to abortion for nearly 50 years.

Washington Square Park was brimming with incensed pro-choice advocates Friday evening before the throng headed north through Midtown around 9 p.m. stopping at Grand Central Station, Times Square, and Bryant Park.

One cop estimated there were 17,000 people in the crowd. Many were holding signs that said “Keep your laws off my body,” and “No uterus, no opinion,” while shouting chants like “My body, my choice.”

During the march, the crowd made a stop at the News Corp building on 6th Avenue, which is home to Fox News and The New York Post.

“Burn it down! Burn it down! F–k Tucker Carlson!” the crowd yelled outside the News Corp building.

