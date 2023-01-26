Far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encountered a group of protesters who denounced him as a “tyrant” and a “traitor” while attending a Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Hamilton, Ontario, on Tuesday night.

Trudeau and his hefty security escort seemed surprised by the size and intensity of the protest outside Jackson Square Plaza in Hamilton. The protest did not appear to be highly organized, but its members were united in their disapproval of Trudeau’s authoritarian actions during the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, especially the measures he took to crush the “Freedom Convoy” trucker protests of early 2022.

One protester carried a flag reading “We Love the Fringe,” a direct reference to Trudeau’s January 2022 dismissal of the Freedom Convoy as a “fringe minority of people.” Others had paraphernalia such as a giant inflatable sheep wearing a facemask and the legend “99.8% Survival Rate,” which criticized Canada’s response to the pandemic as excessive.

Many of the demonstrators imitated techniques used by the Freedom Convoy demonstrators, such as honking car horns and wrapping themselves in Canadian flags. They accused Trudeau of tyranny and treason, often with a dash of profanity, and demanded his resignation.

