The movement to end Starbucks’ non-dairy “upcharge” has engaged in new tactics in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Thursday, protesters who oppose Starbucks’ decision to charge higher prices for plant-based drinks planted themselves outside of a cafe in Nashville while standing in boots in concrete blocks.

The demonstrators waved signs that read, “STARBUCKS: END THE VEGAN UPCHARGE.”

According to local NBC News affiliate WSMV, three people were cited while one was arrested amid the protest, to which over a dozen police cars responded.

Wendell Johnson, who observed the protest, told WSMV, “Man, this was entertainment.”

READ MORE