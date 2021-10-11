Mediaite

Activists plan to confront Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) while she is running the Boston Marathon, according to a report from the Boston Globe. The Green New Deal Network, a coalition of national organizations, said in a statement on Saturday that activists from Arizona and Massachusetts plan on “birddogging” Sinema as she runs, over her refusal to back Democrats’ $3.5 trillion Build Back Better Act. The protesters will be holding signs that read “Senator Sinema: Pass the Full Deal,” “Senator Sinema: Stop Running. Start Listening,” and “Senator Sinema: Stop Running From Us,” according to the Globe. Sinema, an avid runner, has completed Ironman triathlons and multiple marathons, including the Boston Marathon. She has faced backlash in recent weeks from some Democrats over he opposition to the legislation’s price tag. She has not publicly stated what her top-line price would be. In a statement, her office said Sinema will not “negotiate through press,” but “continues to engage directly in good-faith discussions with both President [Joe] Biden and Senator [Chuck] Schumer to find common ground.” The Green New Deal Network has been vocal about its support for the Build Back Better Act, which aims to curb climate change by pushing the transportation sector to clean energy and reducing methane emissions. This will not be Sinema’s first run-in with protesters over her opposition to the Build Back Better Act as it currently stands. Protesters followed Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University and heckled her about a week ago. And protesters with the Green New Deal Network of Arizona rallied outside her Arizona office on Friday in an effort to persuade her to support climate initiatives.

Read more at Mediaite