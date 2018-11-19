Palm Springs Desert Sun

Hundreds of Tijuana residents, opposed to what they described as the “chaos” of the Central American migrant caravan, gathered at a prominent roundabout in Tijuana Sunday morning, before marching to a large, makeshift shelter, which now holds about 2,400 migrants. They chanted “Mexico! Mexico!” and “yes to migrants, no to invaders!” They sang the national anthem and waved Mexican flags and banners and signs, with messages urging the migrants to go home and urging the government to take action.

READ MORE AT THE Palm Springs Desert Sun