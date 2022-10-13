Foxnews

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez town hall interrupted by anti-war activists

A pair of protesters shouted down Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday during a town hall. Ocasio-Cortez participated in a Q&A session in the Bronx, New York, on Wednesday. During the town hall, she fielded questions about illegal immigration, the opioid crisis and the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ocasio-Cortez was interrupted by two political activists. One heckler identified himself as Jose Vega, while the other remains unnamed. “Congresswoman, none of this matters unless there’s a nuclear war which you voted to send arms and weapons to Ukraine,” one of the protesters shouted. “Tulsi Gabbard, she’s left the Democratic Party because they’re war hawks.”

