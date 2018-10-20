FOX NEWS:

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was confronted by a mob during a campaign stop in Coral Gables, Fla., on Wednesday, with protesters cursing at her and calling her a communist.

The incident was caught on camera, showing Pelosi calmly entering Florida Democratic House candidate Donna Shalala’s headquarters as she gets surrounded by the protesters. She did not engage with them.

“Look at Nancy Pelosi right here – f—ing communist. Get the f— out of here. F— you and your f–king Democrats,” the protesters shouted in both English and Spanish while carrying anti-communist signs.

“You don’t belong here,” one person was also heard yelling. “Socialism sucks,” said another.

The video of the confrontation was uploaded on YouTube and titled “Nancy Pelosi was heckled at a Miami Restaurant by Trump Supporting Cuban Americans,” but it actually occurred outside the campaign stop for Shalala, The Washington Post reported.

The protest was organized by Nelson Diaz, the chairman of the Republican Party in Miami-Dade County, the Post reported. Some protesters reportedly wore signs of Proud Boys, a notorious right-wing group that is often accused of participating in violent scuffles with their opposition.