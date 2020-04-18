The U.S. Sun:

A GROUP of protesters have left body bags outside Trump International in New York City, in representation of those who have died from the coronavirus.

Several fake body bags were lined up outside of the Central Park hotel on Saturday, which appeared to have been made out of trash bags and tape.

Attached to the “bags” were notes from the protesters which read: “THIS REPRESENTS IMMIGRANTS WHO DIED OF COVID-19 IN ICE CUSTODY” and “TRUMP = DEATH”.

The group, who named themselves as Refuse Fascism, could also be seen holding placards outside the famous hotel.

