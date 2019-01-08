FOX NEWS:

Protests erupted Tuesday outside the West Hollywood home of prominent Democratic donor Ed Buck, with activists calling for Buck’s arrest after a man was found dead in the apartment early Monday — 17 months after a deceased male escort was discovered there.

“Arrest Ed Buck, prosecute Ed Buck, and then a jury needs to convict Ed Buck,” activist Jasmyne Cannick said to the crowd gathering outside the California apartment Monday night. “This man has had two dead bodies in his house, and he is still in his house.”

Said another demonstrator: “This man is a danger to our community.”

Neighbors of Buck’s, who were drawn out of their homes as a result of the protest, said they have the same questions as everyone else and have made their own calls to police, according to FOX11.

Attorney Seymour Amster, Buck’s attorney, confirmed the most recent death to Fox News and said the unidentified victim was a “longtime friend” who had known Buck for 25 years. Amster said the victim “reached out for [Buck’s] help” Sunday night and began acting “in a bizarre way” after he arrived at Buck’s apartment.

“As far as we’re concerned, this is an accidental death,” said Amster, who added police had released the scene and Buck was not under arrest.