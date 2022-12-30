NY Post

Angry scuffles broke out at a Drag Story Hour event in Queens on Thursday as protesters, including a neo-Nazi filmed giving a Heil Hitler salute, gathered outside a public library. Dozens of police officers attempted to keep dueling protesters apart during the wild scene outside the building in Jackson Heights. It was not immediately clear whether any arrests were made. At one point, cops appeared to detain a man who was barefoot and wearing ripped pants. The protester tried to kick an officer while calling him a “pig” who “wears shoes.” Other videos showed some protesters arriving while holding a Proud Boys flag and shouting “Leave the kids alone!” at the supporters of the event.

