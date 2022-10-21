MAILONLINE

Eco protesters accused of having ‘blood on their hands’ after motorway crash

Two women died on the M20 during the Just Stop Oil protest on Dartford Bridge

Ambulance crews took 40 minutes to reach the scene in Swanley, due to traffic

Ex-DCI said the women would ‘probably not have been there’ if bridge was open

Eco protesters were accused of having ‘blood on their hands’ after two women died on a motorway during the Just Stop Oil protest on Dartford Bridge. Lisa Webber, from Swanley, Kent, was hit by a speeding BMW car and thrown into on-coming traffic when she had stopped on the hard-shoulder of the busy M20 motorway to help another driver who had lost control in heavy rain. Builder Mark Heap, 55, also came to a halt to help release the female driver of the stricken grey Infinity Q30 car four hours after the protest began on Monday. But both women and Mr Heap were run down by the BMW that attempted to avoid the huge traffic jam caused by the blockade of the vital M25 Thames River crossing. From his hospital bed, Mr Heap, who suffered a broken back and a broken leg told MailOnline: ‘The eco-warriors may have thought it was an innocent protest, but they’ve got blood on their hands. ‘I don’t think they deliberately caused the crash. ‘But their actions, bringing the traffic to a stand-still on the M20, caused the crash in which those two women died. ‘There was another bad crash on the M2 at about the same time.’

