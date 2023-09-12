Protesters Arrested After Storming Kevin McCarthy’s Office

Multiple protesters were arrested after storming House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) office Monday, demanding the California congressman reauthorize the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, otherwise known as PEPFAR.

Video shows protesters entering the speaker’s office in the Rayburn House Office Building — not his Capitol office — repeatedly shouting, “Pass PEPFAR now McCarthy!” and sitting down in his office as they continued their rallying cry. One of the protesters could be seen wearing a shirt reading, “HIV-Positive.” Another sign read, “end AIDS.”

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) intervened and arrested seven protesters for “unlawful entry.”

“This morning, multiple individuals were demonstrating inside a House Office Building,” U.S. Capitol Police told the New York Post. “After the demonstrators refused to cease demonstrating, USCP then arrested the 4 males and 3 females for unlawful entry.”

