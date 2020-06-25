BizPacReview:

A Latino “protester” broke a loudspeaker over the head of a senior citizen during a scuffle over the removal of a Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park in New Haven, Connecticut.

Police intervened to deescalate the situation after “protesters” clashed with members of the Italian-American Heritage Foundation, who were protesting the removal of the statue.

The Columbus statue has stood in Wooster Square Park for 125 years — including during the eight-year presidency of Barack Obama — when Black Lives Matter apparently didn’t find it offensive.

In the harrowing video, a Latino man assaults an old white man with a loudspeaker and wrestles him to the ground. The assailant is wearing a T-shirt with the words “White Lives Matter Too Much.”

The attacker apparently believes that white lives should matter less, which may explain why he beat an old white man over the head.

