THE HILL:

A pro-Trump protester on Monday launched into a demonstration minutes into the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment hearing, accusing the panel’s chairman of committing treason by trying to remove President Trump from office.

Somebody just ripped into Nadler and the Dems… December 9, 2019

The man, who was in the public seating area, stood up and began yelling that Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and other Democrats were trying to change the outcome of the 2016 presidential election by going through with impeaching Trump over his contacts with Ukraine.

“Americans are sick of your impeachment sham, they’re sick of the Democrat treason,” the demonstrator yelled.

The demonstrator, who filmed his protest, appeared to be a host on Infowars, a conservative and at times conspiracy-peddling site.