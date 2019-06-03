CBS NEWS:

A protester rushed on stage Saturday during MoveOn’s Big Ideas Forum in San Francisco and grabbed the microphone from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris. The man tried to say he wanted “attention for a much bigger idea” before he was led offstage.

Harris pushed equal pay as her big idea during the forum. As she was discussing student loans for black students, the protester walked up and interrupted her, causing her to leave the stage as staffers and even her husband, Doug Emhoff, tried to remove the man.

After he was escorted off the stage, Harris returned to chants of “Kamala, Kamala.”