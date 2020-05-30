Daily Mail:

A woman from upstate New York who allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at an occupied police cruiser during protests in Brooklyn on Friday night has been charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Samantha Shader, 27, is accused of throwing the petrol bomb at the NYPD vehicle – which had four officers inside – in Crown Heights shortly after 10.30pm.

The lit bottle did not explode, and no officers were injured.

According to a statement provided to DailyMail.com, the NYPD officers exited the cruiser and attempted to arrest Shader, who allegedly bit one of them on the leg.

Shader’s younger sister, Darian, 21, tried to interfere and was also taken into custody. She was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration.

Both sisters – who hail from the town of Catskill – have a history of clashes with police at protests, a law enforcement source told DailyMail.com.

Their mother, Amy, said she had no comment when reached by phone by on Saturday afternoon.

