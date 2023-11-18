Protester appears to yell ‘Bomb the New York Times!’ at police barricade outside news organization’s building

An elderly protester carrying a Palestine flag walked along a line of police officers, screaming to “bomb The New York Times.”

The protest joined thousands of others who gathered outside The New York Times office building on Eighth Avenue Friday night.

He passionately walks alongside the crowded sidewalk, squeezing between photographers, to tell officers his thoughts.

Officers did not respond to his threats and he didn’t linger on the scene.

It did not appear that any other protesters were threatening to bomb The Times. Many were yelling to “free Palestine” and “long live the intifada,” according to CNN reporter Miguel Marquez.

Police have barricaded the building as it has been a target of multiple actions recently.

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon also gave a lengthy speech during a Union Square protest calling for a ceasefire.

