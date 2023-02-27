A demonstration against supplying Ukraine with weapons for war with Russia attracted 10,000 people on Saturday, drawing criticism from top German government officials and a large police presence to maintain order.

I just came from the peace demo in Berlin. I saw tens of thousands of people from all walks of life calling for diplomacy for the Ukraine war.



Thousands more were unable to join the demo because the roads were blocked. #b2502 pic.twitter.com/mHCgu0I6kr — Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 (@KevorkAlmassian) February 25, 2023

Organised by a prominent left-wing German politician, the protest comes a day after the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drew promises of more weapons from western allies, fresh sanctions against Russia and shows of support for Kyiv across the globe.

“We call on the German chancellor to stop the escalation of arms deliveries. Now!…Because every day lost costs up to 1,000 more lives – and brings us closer to a 3rd world war,” the protest’s organizers said on their website.

The “Uprising for Peace” was organised in part by Sahra Wagenknecht, a member of Germany’s left-wing Die Linke party.

Germany, along with the United States, has been one of the biggest suppliers of weapons for Ukraine.

