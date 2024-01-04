Prosecutors seek 11-year prison term for MAGA superfan in voter fraud case

The Donald Trump disciple recently convicted of voter fraud should be sentenced to 11 years in jail, according to a Florida prosecutor who cited the defendant’s prior criminal history as a factor in seeking the stiff punishment.A jury last month found Robert Rivernider, 58, guilty of forging his dead father’s name on a 2020 vote-by-mail ballot. The Sumter County panel convicted

Rivernider of three felonies: forgery, fraud in connection with casting a vote, and uttering a forged public record.

In advance of a January 9 sentencing hearing, a prosecutor has submitted a recommendation to the court arguing that the “lowest permissible sentence” Rivernider (seen at right) could face would be more than 127 months in state prison.

“The State is recommending an 11-year prison sentence or 132 months,” wrote Assistant State Attorney Joseph Church.

Church argued that Rivernider’s federal conviction on 18 felony counts–in a 2010 wire fraud and conspiracy case–drove up his “prior record points” to a level justifying a harsh new term of incarceration. Rivernider was sentenced to 12 years in the federal case, but was freed from custody in May 2020 when a judge granted him a “compassionate release” due to his medical history and the COVID-19 spread in prison.

