Harvey Weinstein wielded his power as Tinseltown’s top producer to become one of its most prolific sexual predators, prosecutors claimed Wednesday as his highly anticipated trial got underway. The fallen filmmaker, 67, faces up to life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting three women — production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra sometime in 1993 or 1994 and a third, unnamed woman in 2013. “During this trial, you are going to learn that the defendant was a savvy, New York City businessman, that he was a famous and powerful Hollywood producer living a lavish lifestyle that most of us will never know and you’ll come to learn most of us will not want to know,” Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast told the 12 jurors as she delivered her opening statements in Manhattan Supreme Court.

