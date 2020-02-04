NEW YORK DAILY NEWS

Video takes you inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, with some disturbing images hanging on walls. The filthy floodgates have been opened. A trove of documents, videos and pictures related to a sex trafficking case against fallen financier Jeffrey Epstein was released Monday, and revealed a strange proclivity for pink carpets — and pictures of underage girls. Epstein, who committed suicide last year in the face of new charges, was the subject of a Florida investigation in 2004, during which Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies took video inside his sprawling mansion.

