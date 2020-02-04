Prosecutors release trove of Jeffrey Epstein documents, photos and videos

Video takes you inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, with some disturbing images hanging on walls. The filthy floodgates have been opened. A trove of documents, videos and pictures related to a sex trafficking case against fallen financier Jeffrey Epstein was released Monday, and revealed a strange proclivity for pink carpets — and pictures of underage girls. Epstein, who committed suicide last year in the face of new charges, was the subject of a Florida investigation in 2004, during which Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies took video inside his sprawling mansion.

