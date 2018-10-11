PAGE SIX:

Manhattan’s district attorney on Thursday dropped part of the criminal case against Harvey Weinstein.

The tossed charge — count six — involves allegations made by one of the three accusers in the case, Lucia Evans, who was among the first women to publicly accuse the disgraced movie mogul of sexual assault.

In an expose published in The New Yorker a year ago Wednesday, Evans accused him of forcing her to perform oral sex when they met alone in his Tribeca office in 2004 to discuss her fledgling acting career.

At the time, Evans was a 21-year-old college student.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told the judge Thursday that prosecutors wouldn’t oppose dismissal of the count in the case involving Evans.

She insisted the rest of the case, involving two other accusers, was strong.

“In short, your honor, we are moving full steam ahead,” she said.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Benjamin Brafman, told the judge he believed Evans had lied to the grand jury. He also said he believed a police detective had corruptly tried to influence the case by keeping a witness from testifying about her misstatements.

“The integrity of these proceedings has been compromised,” he said.