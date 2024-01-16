Prosecutors: Chicago Woman Left Brain Dead After Eight-Time Felon Attacked Her on Train

A 61-year-old Chicago woman is reportedly brain dead and may not live after she was beaten during a robbery on a train, prosecutors say.

The suspect in the case is an eight-time felon who is on parole for a separate robbery involving a police officer, CWB Chicago reported Wednesday.

“Judge William Fahy granted the state’s petition to detain Mijawon Johnson, 36, as a public safety threat during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse. State officials have also moved to revoke his parole,” the outlet said.

Johnson was apparently caught on surveillance footage allegedly trying to swipe the woman’s bag as she rode the Red Line train on January 4.

He is accused of repeatedly hitting her in the head and stomach and stomping on her body before leaving the train.

After she was found unresponsive, the victim was put on a ventilator. Prosecutors say she is brain-dead and not expected to live very long.

