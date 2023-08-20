Prosecutors: Chicago Police Officer Sexually Abused Boys and Made Child Porn

A 30-year-old Chicago policeman, previously charged with sexually abusing a minor in Norridge, is facing more charges in a case involving more victims.When prosecutors explained the updated allegations against David P. Deleon in court, the judge ordered the man held without bail, according to a CWB Chicago article published Friday.An image shows the suspect in the case:Law enforcement in Norridge got a search warrant for the man’s phone while they investigated the initial case, the outlet continued: They turned the matter over to the Cook County sheriff’s police upon finding evidence of “multiple crimes against children,” according to the state’s written proffer of the allegations made Friday.

The proffer said that further analysis of Deleon’s phone by the sheriff’s investigators revealed evidence of “numerous juvenile male children” hanging out at his home, drinking, smoking hookah, dressing in CPD uniforms, and handling firearms.Officials reportedly found an internet search for drugs that can make someone go to sleep as well as images and videos of three individuals being sexually abused on the policeman’s phone.Some of the videos reportedly showed a man sleeping or having sex with a woman, the article said, adding Deleon was allegedly seen in three clips sexually abusing a man while he was sleeping.The victim reportedly said he slept with a woman at the suspect’s home in 2022. However, he claimed he never said Deleon could touch or take pictures of him at the time.In March, a young teenage boy who reported a battery at his school to law enforcement apparently became another target.

