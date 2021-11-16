DAILYMAIL.COM

The prosecution’s star witness in the Kyle Rittenhouse case had a criminal charge dismissed just six days before the trial’s start, meaning the jury had no insight into his extensive criminal record nor his history of lying to police, DailyMail.com can reveal. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger was well aware of this when he paraded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, the third man shot on the night of August 25, 2020, as a paragon of selfless virtue. He was a paramedic, the court heard, just there that evening to provide medical aid, as he claimed to have done at countless other protests across the country. In fact, DailyMail.com has learned, he is a violent career criminal with a laundry list of prior offenses and convictions stretching back more than a decade. These include domestic abuse, prowling, trespass, two DUIs, felony burglary and two charges of carrying a firearm while intoxicated – one of which took place when he was banned as a felon from carrying a firearm. He also has a history of showing disdain for the law by lying to, and failing to co-operate with, police. But the Rittenhouse jury heard none of this. Because just six days before he took the stand, Grosskreutz was before a judge himself at a hearing at which a pending DUI charge – a second offense that saw him three times over the legal limit – was dismissed on a technicality.

