Proof you CAN die of a broken heart:  It’s called takotsubo and doctors are finding new ways to treat it

After Sinead O’Connor’s tragic death last year, an ex partner yesterday insisted confirmation of her dying of natural causes means she died from a ‘broken heart’.

The star, 56, was found ‘unresponsive’ by police at her flat in Herne Hill, south-east London, in July last year – 18 months after her beloved 17-year old son Shane killed himself. On Tuesday officials ruled she had died of natural causes.

Dermot Hayes, who dated singer Sinead for two years after writing an early autobiography of her, told The Irish Sun: ‘From this you can surmise that a broken heart is a real illness symptom, and a cause of death.

‘It doesn’t make Sinead’s ­passing any less painful. It was more to do with a broken heart than anything else.’

Here, Mail Online examines how doctors are now looking at new ways to treat broken heart syndrome (medically known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy)…

