Cicadas stop press plane from taking off before Biden’s overseas trip

Cicadas don’t care about deadlines.

A press plane carrying a team of journalists to the United Kingdom for President Biden’s inaugural overseas trip was delayed seven hours after a swarm of cicadas led to a mechanical failure.

The chartered plane was set to take off around 9 p.m. Tuesday but didn’t leave Washington, DC, until after 4 a.m. Wednesday when the aircraft was swapped out.

The Washington, DC, area is one of many locales across the country grappling with an onslaught of Brood X cicadas — the noisy insects that emerge every 17 years to dive-bomb vehicles and pedestrians and cause other miscellaneous havoc, like peeing on people.

The bugs were blamed for a Cincinnati car crash Monday after one flew in a driver’s window and torpedoed a man’s face, temporarily stunning him.

