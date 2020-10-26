twitter account ‘Miami Autumn’:

Minor-attraction is a normal variation in human sexuality. Pedophilia, nepiophilia, and hebephilia are all normal sexual orientations. Minor-attraction is unchosen, unchangeable, and normal.



A normal person with a normal sexual orientation.

What is a MAP? “MAP” means “minor-attracted person”. It’s an umbrella term used to describe anyone who experiences a sexual or romantic attraction to minors who are significantly younger than them. The term includes people with different “ages of attraction” who are otherwise known by different chronophilias (attractions to specific age ranges). They go as follows: nepiophilia (0-4), pedophilia (3-11), hebephilia (10-15), and ephebophilia (14-17). There are other chronophilias as well, but these are just the ones that are considered attraction to minors. Others include: teleiophilia (18-40), mesophilia (35-60), and gerontophilia (60+). All of these age ranges are just approximations because obviously no two people of the same age look or act the same.

Do MAPs sexually abuse kids? According to one study, 91.3-95.2% (0.99 CI) of minor-attracted persons (MAPs) have not sexually abused a child. Most MAPs recognize that child sexual abuse is harmful, so they choose to refrain from it. And, conversely, according to one study, 76.5-92.0% (0.99 CI) of persons who actually have been convicted of child sexual abuse are not MAPs. So, blaming MAPs for child sexual abuse literally means that you’re ignoring 76.5-92.0% of the problem. Contrary to popular belief, child sexual abuse rarely has anything to do with sexual attraction to children; it is often about power, domination, and manipulation (the same reasons why people sexually abuse adults). When it isn’t, it’s often related to drug or alcohol abuse or sexual dysfunctions like compulsive sex addiction. Non-MAPs often target children because they are “easy” or “convenient” targets (i.e., they are more-vulnerable to manipulation).

Many MAPs use the term “anti-contact” to explain their belief that minor-adult sex is fundamentally morally wrong. Some other MAPs use the term “pro-contact” as a way to explain their belief that minor-adult sex is “fundamentally” okay, but that it is still harmful to the child due to other factors like dysfunctional family environment or societal stigma; pro-contact MAPs often support their belief by misinterpreting and extrapolating data that showed family environment to be a better predictor of harm than child sexual abuse is. Still, even most pro-contact MAPs choose to refrain from actually engaging sexually with a child because they recognize that sexual contact can lead to harm, even if it is harm caused by society and not the sex itself.

Who are MAPs? Some estimates show that less than 5% of men and 4% of women are pedophiles. Literally ANYONE can be a MAP. There are MAPs of all genders, races, ethnicities, religions, etc. Unpublished data from the Virtuous Pedophiles forum has shown that the average age for MAPs to realize their sexual orientation is when they’re about 13-14 years old.

Is it a mental illness? No. Minor attraction is not a mental illness. According to the American Psychiatric Association, pedophilia is not a mental illness unless the individual either experiences clinically-significant distress as a direct result of their attraction to children or if they sexually abuse a child.

