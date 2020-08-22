EDITOR’S NOTE: Biden’s big on promises, but he left out world hunger, the common cold, and broken hearts.

Breitbart:

Joe Biden, who served almost 50 years as a politician in Washington, promised Thursday he would solve the coronavirus, poverty, climate change, and racism if he is elected president.

Biden made these lofty promises in a 3,000-plus-word speech accepting the Democrat presidential nomination.

However, it was unclear what exactly he would do differently from his eight years as vice president and 37 years as a United States senator.

His plan to “get control” of the virus laid out steps that President Donald Trump has already been taking.

Nevertheless, Biden pledged, “As president, the first step I will take will be to get control of the virus that’s ruined so many lives.”

He said the country would develop and deploy rapid tests with results available immediately — something the Trump administration has already been working on.

He said the U.S. would “make the medical supplies and protective equipment our country needs” — something Trump has already done with ventilators and is doing with a number of other critical equipment.

Biden pledged to “make sure our schools have the resources they need to be open, safe, and effective” — despite the CARES Act, which Trump signed into law in March, providing $31 billion to schools in emergency funding.

Biden said he would “take the muzzle off our experts” despite government experts such as Dr. Tony Fauci appearing on media incessantly.

The only new portion of Biden’s plan is a national mask mandate.

To rebuild the economy, Biden promised “modern roads, bridges, highways, broadband, ports and airports,” and “pipes that transport clean water to every community.” Biden promised to create five million new “manufacturing and technology jobs.”

Since Trump took office, the economy has added 6.7 million more jobs, with 487,000 in manufacturing — a higher density than the last three years of the Obama administration, in which Biden served, when there was only 262,000 in manufacturing, according to the Washington Post.

More at Breitbart