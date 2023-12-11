Promise Kept: Javier Milei Cuts 9 Argentine Government Offices on First Day

Argentine President Javier Milei used his first executive action in the top office on Sunday to dramatically rearrange the federal executive branch, reducing the number of cabinet-level ministries from 18 to nine.Many of the ministries eliminated were folded into new offices, suggesting that their functions will continue with a much smaller office and reduced staff. Three ministries – the General Ministry, the Office of Media and Communications, and the Legal and Technical Office – were elevated to cabinet level.

Milei put the General Ministry in the hands of his sister and campaign fixture Karina, which required the signing of a separate executive order to undo limitations on appointing family members to top positions.The president – who campaigned as a small government, anti-socialist libertarian – made the elimination of at least half of the government’s top ministries a core campaign promise throughout 2023. In one of his most popular public appearances, he explained his plan by scratching ministries out of a large flow chart of the federal government one by one, describing many as ranging from useless to harmful.

