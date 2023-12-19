Prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia accused of raping 2 young children: Sources

A prominent LGBTQ+ activist in Philadelphia was arrested on Monday after authorities allege she raped two young boys.

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General filed the charges against 37-year-old Kendall Stephens.

Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit received reports of sexual assaults on two minor children in September 2023.

Stephens is charged with two counts of Rape, Indecent Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Corruption of Minors, and other related crimes.

A judge set her bail at $250,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for December 29.

The AG’s office often takes on cases from local district attorneys if they have a conflict in the case.

In a statement to Action News, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office says, “The investigation of allegations against her is being led by another agency, and as such we have no comment.”

