Progressives Demand Two Migrants for Every U.S. Baby

The U.S. government must end the “venomous nativism” of ordinary patriotic Americans by flooding it with tens of millions of immigrants, according to two immigrants, Indian-born Deepak Bhargava and South Korean-born Rich Stolz.

Americans’ “politics of fear and racism” must be drowned by even more poor immigrants, say the two Democratic-aligned progressive activist-authors:

Under our proposal, the US would admit 75 million immigrants over the next decade, which would double the foreign-born population from 15% to over 30%, giving it the largest share of any developed nation. Admitting 7.5 million people a year would be a dramatic increase compared with recent history – in the Obama years, the US admitted 1 million immigrants a year, and that number shrank dramatically under Trump.

The two authors’ “Statue of Liberty Plan” would force Americans to accept an annual inflow of 7.5 million migrants — or two migrants for each American newborn.

The progressive plan would require the federal government to suppress and trash the much-polled preferences and the economic self-interest of 330 million varied Americans.

