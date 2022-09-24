The U.S. government must end the “venomous nativism” of ordinary patriotic Americans by flooding it with tens of millions of immigrants, according to two immigrants, Indian-born Deepak Bhargava and South Korean-born Rich Stolz.

Americans’ “politics of fear and racism” must be drowned by even more poor immigrants, say the two Democratic-aligned progressive activist-authors:

Under our proposal, the US would admit 75 million immigrants over the next decade, which would double the foreign-born population from 15% to over 30%, giving it the largest share of any developed nation. Admitting 7.5 million people a year would be a dramatic increase compared with recent history – in the Obama years, the US admitted 1 million immigrants a year, and that number shrank dramatically under Trump.

The two authors’ “Statue of Liberty Plan” would force Americans to accept an annual inflow of 7.5 million migrants — or two migrants for each American newborn.

The progressive plan would require the federal government to suppress and trash the much-polled preferences and the economic self-interest of 330 million varied Americans.

