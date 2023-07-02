A letter to the advice columnist at the Chicago Tribune is causing a major stir on social media.

A woman writes to explain that her leftist daughter was getting married and didn’t want to invite ‘Uncle Dave’ because he is a conservative.

She goes on to explain that she sent photos of the event to ‘Uncle Dave’ so he could at least see how things went, then says she and her daughter are disappointed that ‘Uncle Dave’ didn’t send a cash gift, as he usually does at weddings.

Is there any story that screams ‘progressive’ more than this one? Doesn’t this just sum up the left perfectly?

