Progressive Rashida Tlaib is a ‘long-time member of a closed Facebook group’ where members glamorize Hamas terrorists and brand October 7 slaughter ‘the achievements of the resistance’

Controversial liberal Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a ‘long-time member’ of a Facebook group where members of terrorist organization Hamas were ‘glamorized,’ according to a shocking new report. The group in question, the Palestinian American Congress, is not accessible to non-members, reports Fox News. The report details that the group’s founder Maher Abdel-qader has been a friend and fundraiser of Tlaib’s for a while. In the past, he has been accused of making social media posts discussing the holocaust in a negative light.

On October 12, five days after Hamas’ brutal assault on Israel, a member wrote in the group: ‘We don’t want to throw you in the sea…we want you to ride it back from where you came,’ a reference to the anti-Semitic phrase ‘to the sea.’ The message was accompanied with a picture of an elderly Jewish woman with a Hamas terrorist. On October 19, a message championed the deaths of Israeli soldiers in northern Gaza at the hands of Hamas gunmen.While another poster took aim at the US media calling it ‘the problem’ and alleging the media played a part in the creation of the state of Israel. DailyMail.com has reached out to Abdel-qader for comment.

