Two days before a maniac stabbed to death a veteran EMT lieutenant and grandmother in Astoria on Thursday, defund-the-police-promoting Queens Councilwoman Tiffany Caban and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani released a “public safety” guide discouraging merchants from calling the cops.

The guide from the two Democrats urges small business owners to dial 311, seek mental health services for people with mental illnesses, and engage in “community mediation” instead of calling 911 to summon the police when there is trouble in many cases.

It also advises merchants to “give the person causing harm the chance to correct their behavior” before seeking intervention.

“Say `no’, `Stop”’, or `That is not Okay,’” the guide says.

“We’re distributing them to local businesses, so our neighborhood is equipped with better ways of solving problems than simply summoning police every time a challenge arises,” Caban tweeted on Sept. 27 while circulating the “Small Business Public Safety Resources Guide.”

READ MORE